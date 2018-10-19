MIDDLETON — With less than three weeks until the general election, the Middleton School District is hoping the third time will be the charm in November.

This third try at easing overcrowding and it is being done with a new approach. Middleton has seen its bond request fail twice before.

This time the district is separating its request into three measures and they hope that will lead to passage.

The first part deals with building a new school for about 750 students and the funding for it.

The second measure deals with security measures and retrofitting all Middleton schools for a more controlled access, as well as providing upgrades.

The third measure would purchase land for future schools.

Superintendent Dr. Josh Middleton explained how taxpayers would be affected.

“our tax rate has actually gone down, it was 4.95 per $100,000 of taxable value and now it's at 4.45, and even at 4.45 we can bring on these measures without raising the tax rate," he said.

Dr. Middleton says the school district is desperate for these measures to pass because the schools are dealing with extreme overcrowding issues.

He says some schools are close to 160 percent of capacity.

And to drive that point even further home, he says one of the schools needed to add another kindergarten section recently. But because there was no room that meant moving the music teacher from the music room to a large storage room.

Dr. Middleton says he doesn't believe people don't want these measures to pass, but that they want to vote on each issue separately. On Nov. 6 they can.

