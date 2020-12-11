More Middleton students to return to in-person learning

MIDDLETON, Idaho — A plan to return high school and middle school students in Middleton to classrooms for in-person learning is still on.
They will have in-person classes four days a week, starting Monday, Nov. 16.
Students have been attending class two days a week and have been home for two days of virtual learning.
Elementary students in the Middleton School District returned for in-person learning on Oct. 26.
Also, at their meeting Monday night, Middleton trustees approved a plan to use federal COVID funds to pay employees who worked extra time during the pandemic.
In a 5-0 vote, the board agreed to pay each certified, administrative and classified employee retro pay with federal monies allocated to school districts to help cover COVID-related expenses. Other school districts in the area have voted to award some funds to employees for work above and beyond normal expectations to educate students.
The memorandum states:
"The Middleton School District and the Middleton Education Association have agreed to the following: Each Certified and Administrative staff member shall receive retro pay in the amount of $1,762.77 for additional time worked due to the pandemic. Each Classified staff member shall receive retro pay in the amount of $500 for additional work as a result of the pandemic, as well as an additional $500 from the general fund for compensation loss due to the delayed start of the school year, for a total of $1,000. The above retro pay will be paid by December 10, 2020."
Before the vote, Trustee Vice Chair Aleisha McConkie said she appreciated all the hard work that went into determining the retro payments.
"I know it's not perfect, but I appreciate the hard work that went into the discussion and I really think it was a win for all sides."
The total cost is about $586,000.