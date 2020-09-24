Superintendent: Middleton School District employee dies from coronavirus, some students and staff quarantined

The interim superintendent also told the board of trustees that other employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and haven't fully recovered.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Kristin Beck, the interim superintendent for the Middleton School District, said during a school board meeting on Wednesday evening that one district employee has died from coronavirus-related complications.

Beck did not share any further details on the employee's death during the meeting, and it's not clear when that person died. She did add that several students and staff at Middleton High School are now under quarantine after one confirmed and multiple probable cases were found.

One elementary school teacher is set to be done with quarantine on Thursday, but still isn't feeling well and will be out for the rest of the week, Beck said.

She added that the district has handled teachers being out sick well so far.

"To date, we have mostly been okay with getting subs in," she said. "We’ve had a couple different issues but we’ve been able to problem-solve internally and get classes covered so we’re still sitting in a pretty good position in some ways."

The board of trustees began Wednesday's meeting on how to use funds from the CARES Act and also discussed selling guest tickets to some school sports, like volleyball and soccer.