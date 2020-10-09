Middleton School Board discusses in-person learning options

The Board of Trustees met Wednesday to explore options to bring K-5 and special education students back to the classroom for face-to-face instruction.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton Board of Trustees held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss changing the Reopening Schools COVID plan.

This proposed change would bring K-5 and special education students back for in-person learning in the "yellow" category, meaning community spread is minimal, but not zero.

Trustees have repeatedly said it is important for young and special education students to return to the classroom as soon as possible to build relationships with their teachers and peers.

Middleton School District will have to meet with Southwest District Health and the Board of Trustees to officially amend the reopening plan at the Sept. 23 meeting.

Attendance at sporting events will be discussed at the Sept. 14 meeting. Trustees originally agreed to immediately allow four people per player to attend football games, rather than two. Soccer and volleyball attendance will be discussed at said meeting.

Meanwhile, the Middleton School District will remain operating in the yellow category. Should a change be made to reopening in this category, masks could be required for students and staff.

Bringing back all students in a specific grade level would result in the district hiring more teachers, as Superintendent Kristin Beck said she is not comfortable returning to previous classroom sizes during the pandemic.

"In these unprecedented times, we are working to continuously balance safety with the educational needs of our students," Board Chairman Kirk Adams said after the meeting on Wednesday.

The board will discuss reopening plan amendments and the school year budget during their Sept. 14 meeting.

