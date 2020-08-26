After multiple failed attempts, Middleton school levy passes

Voters on Tuesday approved the district's request for a 2-year, $3 million levy.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — After several attempts to pass a supplemental levy, the Middleton School District finally found success Tuesday night.

Voters approved the district's request for a 2-year, $3 million levy.

With results still unofficial late Tuesday night, the levy passed with 52% in favor and 48% against.

The district attempted the same levy in March and May, both of which failed. The election in May was relatively close, with the request failing by four percentage points or about 150 votes.

Middleton, like other school districts around the state, was forced to cut its 2019-20 budget by 1% and another 5% for fiscal year 2020-21. The state-ordered holdbacks were prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our hands are tied by the state in certain areas with the holdbacks," Trustee Derek Moore said after the school board voted to try again in August. "Even if we have the levy, we are still cutting costs. The levy helps us survive. What worries me more is, can we come out of it?"