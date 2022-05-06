Idaho State University celebrates graduates at Meridian site

The Monday ceremony will include the largest-ever class of Renaissance High School students to earn an associate degree.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State University is set to celebrate graduates from its Merdian campus Monday, while also honoring Renaissance High students who earned an associate degree while still enrolled in high school.

The 95 high schoolers who earned their Associate of Arts in University Studies degree make up the largest-ever class of associate degree graduates from Renaissance High School, officials said.

The dual-enrollment classes were made possible through a partnership between West Ada School District and Idaho State's Early College Program, which launched in 2021.

The other 121 graduates took classes at ISU's Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center in Meridian.

"I am proud of each and every graduate," said Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee. "Commencement is a culmination of years of hard work and perseverance, and we will celebrate thousands of Bengals who have reached this life-changing milestone. Our graduates will now go out into the world well prepared for the future."

The ceremony will be held May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. It will also be streamed online on the university's YouTube page.

