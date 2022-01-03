University of Idaho follows BSU's decision to drop mask mandates

Masking on UI's campus will no longer be required for labs, meeting rooms, hallways or other areas of the university.

BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho is taking a "personal approach" to its COVID-19 protocols and will no longer be requiring masks for certain parts of campus.

Masking on UI's campuses in Moscow and Coeur d'Alene is no longer required for labs, meeting rooms, hallways or other areas of the university. Individual instructors may still require masking in their classrooms until directed otherwise.

The university made its decision shortly after Boise State University announced that it would be dropping its mask requirement before the end of March.

The decision is aligned with the new CDC guidance that was issued last Friday. UI cited several reasons for the change including easier access to vaccinations, KN95 masks, and a decline in COVID-19 cases statewide.

In a statement released by UI, students were instructed to, "thoughtfully consider [their] own healthcare needs and wear a mask where [they] deem appropriate," and to stay home if they are feeling ill.

Both Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and Idaho Public Health support the university's move to a personal protection choice. However, if positive cases start to increase dramatically or if a new variant threatens local hospital capacity, the school will move swiftly to reinstate a mask requirement.

Similarly, Boise State will continue to monitor data, environmental factors, and other COVID-19 indicators on its campus. If conditions continue to improve and there isn’t a significant uptick after the new guidelines take effect, the classroom and lab mask requirements may be lifted before the end of March.

Both universities are asking for students to be respectful regarding an individual's choice to wear a mask or not.

For more news about COVID-19, go to KTVB.COM/coronavirus.

Watch more Local News: