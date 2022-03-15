Boise State partners with Amazon to provide free school to eligible employees

Amazon's Career Choice Program will pay for the cost of tuition, books, and fees for classes at BSU.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University (BSU) has joined Amazon’s Career Choice program as an education partner, offering eligible Amazon employees access to free college education.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that provides a variety of education and upskilling opportunities. Opportunities like: full college tuition, certifications, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

The Amazon program selects partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs and assisting them with job placements.

"We are delighted to partner with Amazon, one of the Treasure Valley's newest major employers, to offer flexible academic programming," said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president. "These kinds of partnerships improve access to higher education and benefit all of us. Providing a variety of educational opportunities to Amazon's employees enables them to advance their careers and helps prepare Idaho's workforce for the future."

To be eligible, people need to be tier-one employees, which are hourly workers that have been employed for at least 90 days and have not received any disciplinary action.

Employees have access to these funds as long as they remain at the company. There is no limit to the number of years they're able to benefit.

Amazon originally launched this program in 2012, but recently expanded it to more schools because of a $1.2 billion commitment to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025.

"We're looking forward to Boise State coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere."

Watch more Local News: