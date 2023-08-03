Idaho elected officials take 'Steps for Schools' and raise $47k

Elected officials raise over $47k through the annual Steps for Schools walking challenge in an effort to promote physical activity.

BOISE, Idaho — Steps for Schools contributed $47,500 to Idaho schools Wednesday on behalf of the Idaho legislators and constitutional officers who participated in the walking challenge in February.

The Steps for Schools walking challenge is a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

Annually, for the entire month of February, elected officials commit to walking every day and wear activity trackers to log the number of steps they take.

The annual challenge is intended to promote physical activity amongst Idahoans. Earned funds can be used for equipment, programs or projects that encourage children to be active.

On Wednesday, March 8, Blue Cross of Idaho held a ceremony at the Capitol for the Steps for Schools award ceremony, where schools were presented checks from the challenge earnings.

Participants have two options in the Steps for Schools challenge:

• Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during February to earn $500 for the school or district.

• Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during February to earn $1,000 for the school or district.

In 2022, a record 70 Idaho elected officials participated.

Since the program began in 2015, Steps for Schools has contributed more than $167,000 to Idaho schools.

