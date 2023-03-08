Teachers unite for a 'Think-Tank' forum at Rolling Hills Public Charter School

Rolling Hills Public Charter School host Treasure Valley's only open-discussion, collaborative forum for physical education teachers.

BOISE, Idaho — Rolling Hills Public Charter School hosted an event for physical education (PE) teachers, providing them a time and place to share different methods and activities that work for their schools with their students.

The Physical Education Teacher "Think-Tank" Professional Development is a PE teacher collaboration event that allows for the teachers to brainstorm and discuss the different strategies implemented at various schools in the region.

The five-hour function took place at the charter school in Boise from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

In a statement, Rolling Hills Public Charter School said it is the only school in the Treasure Valley area that hosts such an event.

Over 50 PE teachers were expected to have been in attendance, some from as far as Pocatello, Sun Valley, Twin Falls and even Oregon.

Online Physical Education Network (OPEN) National Trainer and Georgia PE Teacher of the Year, Brian Devore, was the guest speaker at the event - where he hosted session about OPEN's physical education curriculum and introduced cutting-edge interactive equipment.

Rolling Hills Public Charter School said their mission is to develop "educated and engaged citizens through high expectations for student behavior and academic success in a small, safe, structured environment."

Watch more Local News: