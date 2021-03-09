Idaho governor announces new moves to ease substitute teacher shortage

New incentives include paid time off for state employees who serve as substitutes and grants to local school districts.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The story in the video above originally aired on September 3, 2021.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Friday that he is taking new steps to increase the number of available substitute teachers -- including new grant funding that school districts may use to boost pay for substitutes.

The governor's office said some school districts are facing a shortage of hundreds of substitute teachers each day, due primarily to the increased spread of COVID-19.

"My priority throughout the pandemic has been to ensure in-person instruction for our students and minimize disruptions to learning as much as possible. The availability of substitute teachers to step in when needed is critical to ensuring our students have the best chance at success," Governor Little said.

Little is putting $10 million toward Substitute Teacher Recruitment Grants to help districts recruit and retain substitute teachers and other classroom support staff.

School districts may use the funding to provide bonuses for substitute teachers.

The governor also urged any Idahoan in a position to serve in the classroom to sign up with local school districts.

"Idaho students and our communities need you," Little said.

Interested individuals must meet all the school districts' requirements to be hired as substitute teacher, and they must pass all screening processes to ensure the safety of school children.

The governor also announced he will provide State of Idaho executive branch agency employees paid time off to serve as a substitute teacher -- they won't have to tap into their vacation or sick leave.

"Our members have routinely expressed the dire need for substitutes and other personnel that are essential for continuing the operations of our public schools. This support from Governor Little will be immensely helpful in ensuring our schools can stay open to in-person learning," said Misty Swanson, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association.

In addition to the new steps taken to expand the pool of substitute teachers in Idaho, Governor Little recently put $30 million to COVID-19 testing in schools to help minimize disease outbreaks and ensure in-person learning as much as possible.

