These Idaho schools have temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Many Idaho schools have said they will review their COVID-19 safety plans and make changes if necessary, which may include closing temporarily.

The 2021-2022 school year is underway for many Idaho schools, but some have gotten off to a rocky start due to COVID-19.

Some schools have implemented mask mandates after positive cases were discovered, while others have transitioned from in-person to remote learning due to an outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic shifted the way schools operate last school year and may continue to do so this year as cases and hospitalizations are near record levels.

Here is a list of Idaho schools that are temporarily closed due to COVID-19:

Note: School districts will be listed in alphabetical order. Only schools that are closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak will be listed.

Basin School District

Basin Preschool and Basin Elementary School

Students in preschool through sixth grade will return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7 if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Idaho City Middle School/High School

Seventh and eighth graders are being asked to quarantine for seven days to allow for classroom contact tracing.

If students test negative for COVID-19, they will be able to return on Wednesday, Sept. 8. If they are not tested, they will be able to return on Sept. 13.

High school students will return on Sept. 7 as long as they do not have COVID-19 symptoms and have not been asked to quarantine.

Vaccinated students can return on Sept. 7.

Bruneau-Grand View School District

Principal Anthony Richard wrote that because of surging cases of COVID-19 that Rimrock students will go to online learning only from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 9.

Rimrock Junior/Senior High School in Bruneau serves students in the seventh through twelfth grades. School is in session four days a week, Monday through Thursday.

School materials will be available for pick up on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the front of the building.

All athletic practices and other events have been canceled until school resumes.

It will be "business as usual" at all elementary schools in the district, Richard wrote.

Rimrock students will be able to return to class on Monday, Sept. 13.

It was a similar situation at Grand View Elementary School. Students have been remote learning for the past week after around one-third of the students there were exposed to positive cases of COVID-19. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Payette School District

For the safety of everyone, students are being told to stay home and not return to Payette High School until Monday, Sept. 13. This only affects Payette High students.

Students are expected to log on to Canvas and complete their course work on Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 7-9. Attendance will be kept and assignments will be graded during this period away from campus.

While the high school is closed it will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfecting, according to CDC guidelines. Schools can reopen after a short closure.

