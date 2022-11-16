College of Idaho graduate becomes Rhodes Scholar

Pocatello native Kaya Evans became the eighth C of I alum to be named a Rhodes Scholar. The award is one of the most celebrated international fellowships.

BOISE, Idaho — A 2021 graduate of the College of Idaho celebrated a major honor Wednesday. Kaya Evans became the eighth Yote alum to be named a Rhodes Scholar.

The award is given to just 32 American students each year and is one of the oldest and most celebrated international fellowships worldwide.

Evans graduated from the College of Idaho summa cum laude, with a bachelor's degree in political economy and minors in pre-law, Spanish, environmental science and anthropology-sociology.

She also served in student government and was a captain of the Yotes' women's soccer team for two years. So, Evans is pretty qualified for the distinguished honor.

"It's intimidating, but also exciting to be included in a list like that. Definitely some degree of shock, absolutely," Evans said. "This has encouraged me even to realize that there's no need to count yourself out too early."

Rhodes Scholars receive two or three years worth of scholarships to go to the University of Oxford in England to pursue a graduate degree.

Evans said she plans to get her degree in philosophy and political theory.

"If you have genuine intent and a genuine desire to learn, it doesn't matter where you're from and what you've done," Evans said.

