Bogus Basin is hosting a limited opening this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin's 80th anniversary season is happening a little bit early this year. The nonprofit is hosting a limited opening this Saturday, Nov. 19.

“Our team remains committed to bringing the winter experience to the community as soon as it is safe to do so,” said General Manager, Brad Wilson. “With snowmaking, we now have more control over our opening date. We are thrilled to share the exciting news that Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary Season will launch on November 19th, our earliest opening date in 28 years.”

However, the opening is limited to eligible season pass holders and a restricted number of 100 reduced price lift tickets are available online through advanced purchasing only. The ski resort will be open this weekend with three chairlifts and three conveyor lifts. The early opening will have seven trails, 20 km of Nordic trails and a terrain park.

Contributing to the early opening were storms that dusted the area with over three feet of snow. In addition, Bogus has been able to do a lot of snowmaking because of the weather conditions.

The resort is also giving people the chance to try out its new RFID technology that it installed between the seasons. The new tech allows people to access lifts with their passes still in their coat or jackets. Wilson asked people to be patient with the new system. “Ultimately, it will make for a much more seamless user experience at the lifts," he said.

