Cambridge, Jerome voters pass school levies

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — School levies passed for the Cambridge and Jerome school districts Tuesday.
Voters approved $200,000 in funding over the next two years for the Cambridge School District.
The money will go towards maintenance and school operations through June 30, 2022. It replaces a levy that ran out this June.
In the Jerome Joint School District, which covers Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding counties, voters backed a two-year $1.6 million supplemental levy. The levy, which does not change the amount residents pay in taxes, will be in place through 2023.