Voters approve $28 million levy for West Ada School District

An identical request failed in May.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Three months after a 2-year, $28 million supplemental levy failed, voters have approved an identical request from the West Ada School District.

With results still unofficial Tuesday night, 53% of voters were in favor of the levy, while 47% were against.

The levy replaces an expiring $14 million-per-year levy. Idaho's largest school district has received voter approval on its levies every two years since 2012.

The money makes up about 5% percent of the district's budget and funds various operations within the district.

West Ada spokesman Eric Exline has told KTVB that about 85% of the budget goes to support salaries and positions in the district.

Without the levy, Exline said the district would need to reduce costs by $27.3 million next year, which could lead to a reduction in salaries and school days.