Boise State's class of 2023 share lessons learned from college

KTVB spoke with several graduating Boise State University students about the biggest life lessons they learned during their time in college.

BOISE, Idaho — The word "commencement" has two different meanings.

A commencement is a graduation ceremony - like what thousands of college students are preparing for this weekend.

But it also means the start of something - like a new job, new studies, or the start of a new chapter in life.

As new graduates across Idaho prepare to close the book on college and start their next chapter of life, many of them are reflecting on the life lessons they learned during their years in college.

Boise State University has 2,960 students graduating during their commencement on Saturday morning.

Throughout their time in college, those students have learned a lot inside - and outside the classroom - semester after semester on campus, hitting the books with plenty of lessons learned and memories made.

KTVB caught up with several graduates before they turn the tassel for their next chapter in life. Here are some of the life lessons the class of 2023 learned during their time in college:

Sarah Lynn Holmes - Master's in Genetic Counseling: "For my graduate program, I was able to travel around the Pacific Northwest for my clinical rotations. I found that every state has something beautiful and wonderful to offer, which was a really wonderful experience."

Parker Verduzco - Bachelor's in Business Administration: "Genuinely just be myself. I want to treat life kind of like a river and just let things kind of flow. You know, don't try to force anything. I find myself happiest living that way - stress free, just kind of letting life flow. If people are meant to be in my life they are. If they're not, then they'll float down the river too. That's pretty much what the biggest thing I've learned is - just let things be. Don't force anything."

Ellie Cain - Bachelor's in Kinesiology: "I would just say appreciate all the people that you have around you, and put your time and effort into those relationships and just making every moment count."

Mitchell Allison - Bachelor's in Psychology: "As soon as I got here, just getting out of your comfort zone. I got involved with a couple clubs, ended up getting a job on campus and really found my group. So, that was a big thing, just getting out of your comfort zone."

KaraLeigh Troyer - Bachelor's in Global Studies and Urban Studies: "I learned just to take advantage of every single opportunity that comes to you, make the most out of it. See what you can learn from your colleagues, the other people that you're doing it with - those have always been the best resource for me, and finding the next opportunity."

Malele Faleono - Master's in Social Work "My biggest takeaway from college is that it's okay to make mistakes, and that it's never too late to go back to college."

KTVB congratulates all of the Gem State grads closing this chapter of life and looking forward to what's next.

