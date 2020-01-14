BAKER CITY, Ore. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting in Baker City Monday morning.

Emergency responders were first called out to 3100 H Street in Baker City at about 11:45 a.m. for a report of a man shot in the hand. That victim, 37-year-old Nathaniel Leeland Brown, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation by the Baker County Major Crime Team, investigators learned of a second victim in the shooting.

The body of 30-year-old Angela Michelle Parrish was found inside a building at that same address. She had been shot to death, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting location is on the same parcel of land as the Baker City Bureau of Land Management field office, but a BLM spokeswoman told KTVB the shooting did not happen at the BLM building, and that none of the people involved are connected to the agency.

Investigators learned that the suspect in the shooting may have been driving a late model Toyota pickup truck.

After a search, Malheur County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled the pickup over near Mormon Basin and took the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Shawn Quentin Greenwood, into custody.

Greenwood is currently charged with two counts of second-degree assault and is being held in the Baker County Jail. Authorities say additional charges could be added, pending a review by a grand jury.

Officials have not released any motive in the shooting, or said how the victims and suspect knew each other. Check back for updates.

