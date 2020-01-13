BAKER CITY, Oregon — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Monday morning in Baker City.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted to a report of a gunshot victim at about 11:45 a.m. Monday. Police said the shooting happened on H Street, which is west of the Bureau of Land Management office, in Baker City.

Officials said there is no immediate danger to the public or nearby schools.

According to police, the Major Crime Team is currently investigating the shooting.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Police have not released any details about the suspect.

The current status of the victim and where they were shot at is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

