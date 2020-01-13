BAKER CITY, Ore. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police say he threatened to carry out a school shooting in Baker City.

According to the Baker City Police Department, the teen called the suicide hotline Sunday and told the person on the other end of the line that he was planning to shoot people at his school, then kill himself.

Staffers at the suicide hotline got in contact with police to report the threat. After an investigation, officers were able to link the 16-year-old to the threat.

The boy was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Monday, and booked into juvenile detention. He faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Because he is underage, the boy's name has not been released.

