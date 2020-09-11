x
Woman in custody, suspect sought in Fruitland shooting

No one was struck by the bullets, investigators say.
Payette County Jail

FRUITLAND, Idaho — One woman is in custody and another person is on the run after a shooting outside a home in Fruitland Sunday, according to investigators.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 5:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Oregon Avenue.

No one was struck by the bullets, the sheriff's office says, and the suspected shooter had already left the area by the time deputies arrived.

Deputies found the suspect's vehicle a few hours later and arrested one person, although the suspected shooter remains at large.

Sharon J. Mary, 40, of Fruitland, is charged with accessory to a felony. 

Deputies are following up on leads and continuing to look for the shooting suspect. That person's name has not yet been released. 

