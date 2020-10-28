Identity of man shot to death in Boise house released

A 45-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in a home in West Boise earlier this month.

Fifty-two-year-old John K. Baker died from multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Oct. 22. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called out to the 1900 block of North Ancestor Avenue for a report of a shooting at about 4 a.m.

Josina Regan, 45, was arrested at the scene on a charge of second-degree murder. According to prosecutors, she originally told investigators that she had arrived at the house to find Baker already shot, but later admitted that she had shot him three times in the chest.

Officials have not released a motive in the shooting, or said how Baker and Regan knew one another.

Regan is currently held in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond. She faces up to a life sentence if convicted.

