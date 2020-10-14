Idaho marshal arrested on drug charge

William Scaggs was arrested Tuesday evening and booked into the Blaine County Jail on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

HAILEY, Idaho —

The marshal for the the city of Bellevue, Idaho, has been arrested on a felony drug charge.

Idaho State Police detectives served William R. Scaggs, of Camas County, with a warrant for his arrest at the Blaine County Sheriff's Office in Hailey around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He was booked into the Blaine County Jail on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance - marijuana.

His arrest comes after a police investigation that started with tip. During the investigation, ISP detectives found evidence that Scaggs delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the Blaine County prosecuting attorney assisted in the investigation.