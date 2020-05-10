Police searching for suspect after man shot in Twin Falls

The shooting victim was LifeFlighted to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Heyburn Avenue West in northeast Twin Falls.

The man who was shot was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Salt Lake City. The victim's name has not been released, and his current condition is unknown.

Investigators released four photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward. In several of the pictures, the suspect is wearing black shorts with no shirt and a black beanie-style hat with an 'M' logo on it. Another photo shows the suspect, who appears to have dark hair and a beard, wearing a black T-shirt.

Police are working to figure out the man's identity and his whereabouts. Anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the shooting is urged to call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.