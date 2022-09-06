Victim in fatal Nampa shooting identified

Nampa Police believe additional drive-by shootings and an aggravated assault are related to the Sept. 1 homicide near Buffalo Wild Wings.

BOISE, Idaho — The man found shot in a parking lot on North Cassia Street off of Karcher Road Sept. 1 has been identified.

The Nampa Police Department (NPD) said the victim is 24-year-old Joe Flores of Caldwell. Police found Flores near Buffalo Wild Wings with gunshot wounds on the night of Sept. 1. Officers and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

Another man later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Nampa Police said Tuesday the wounds were non-life-threatening. His name has not been released.

Nampa Police said its investigation determined the fatal shooting was gang related, but it does not appear Flores was directly involved in the incident.

Since the Sept. 1 shooting, Nampa Police said additional shootings and an aggravated assault have happened. Police believe the incidents are related to the fatal shooting.

The drive-by shootings occurred on North Happy Valley Road, 13th Avenue South and Honeysuckle Avenue. The aggravated assault was on Caldwell Boulevard.

Nampa Police are asking the public for additional information on the individuals in the photos below. Anyone with information on the photos or the incidents above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

The Nampa Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County and Ada County sheriff's departments, Meridian Police Department and federal partners.

