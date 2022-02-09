Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant

Nampa Police have not named a suspect in Thursday night's shooting, and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday.

The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to the parking lot on North Cassia Street off of Karcher Road. They found a man near Buffalo Wild Wings with gunshot wounds. Officers and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Another man later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The Nampa Police Dept. said his condition is unknown.

Police are not yet releasing the names of either man, and they have not identified a suspect. An officer at the scene said police believed multiple people were involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677). Callers can remain anonymous.

