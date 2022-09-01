Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail.
Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail.
Earlier this week, the Boise County Sheriff's Office issued a news release about deputies attempting to locate Thompson on a warrant for first-degree murder.
KTVB has reached out to law enforcement for clarification on the charges and will update this story as we get more information.
The sheriff's office described Thompson as being "extremely dangerous".
Thompson's arrest was made possible through cooperative efforts from the U.S. Marshals, Boise Police, and Ada County Sheriff's Office.
