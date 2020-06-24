Ada County Coroner's Office handling forensic pathology for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

The two children, who had been missing since September, were found buried on Chad Daybell's property in Fremont County earlier this month.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office in Boise is helping investigate the causes of death for two children found buried in a yard in Fremont County earlier this month.

The cases of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been transported to Ada County, where the coroner's office has been contracted to conduct pathology testing.

Contracting with the Ada County Coroner's Office is common for more rural counties that do not have a facility of their own or a board-certified Forensic Pathologist on staff.

The Fremont County Coroner will maintain full jurisdiction over the case, however. Results of testing on the remains are expected to take several weeks.

Seven-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee were found dead on the property of Chad Daybell earlier in June. Both children had been missing since the previous September.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators found one of the children buried wrapped in black plastic and bound with duct tape, while the other child's remains had been burned and then buried nearby.

The children's mother Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have been arrested in connection with the case, although neither is charged with killing Tylee and JJ. Lori Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, while Chad Daybell is charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence for allegedly burying the bodies.

Officials have not yet determined how either child died.

Friends of the couple say that Lori Vallow believed both her children had become "zombies" and that a "dark spirit" had taken over their bodies.

Both she and Chad Daybell are currently held in jail on a bond of $1 million each.