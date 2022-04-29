Two men charged in conspiracy to distribute meth, fentanyl across Idaho-Oregon border

The two men are accused of working together across the border to distribute illegal drugs between Feb. 23 and April 26.

BOISE, Idaho — An Oregon man and Idaho man are accused of working together across the border to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl between Feb. 23 and April 26, according to an indictment issued Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

39-year-old Daniel DeLafuente Sosa III of Ontario, Ore., and 37-year-old Nicholas Franklin Perkins of Weiser are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. If found guilty, each man faces at least 5 years in prison and a possible maximum of 40 years, plus at least four years of supervised release, as well as fines of up to $5 million.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho made the indictment announcement. The cross-border investigation included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Weiser Police Department, Ontario Police Department and the Oregon State Police.

The Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office hired the Special Assistant United States Attorney to prosecute the case through funds from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program.

