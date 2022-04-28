Boise police arrest two home invasion suspects

BPD arrested two people in relation to a home invasion on March 14.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department (BPD) arrested two people suspected of a home invasion on March 14.

According to a press release by BPD, last month officers responded to a home invasion on W. Rossi St. Evidence showed that two people broke into the house and that one of them had a weapon.

There was a physical altercation between the suspects and two victims before the suspects fled the scene, according to BPD. Neither of the victims were seriously injured.

Officers searched the surrounding area but could not find the suspects.

After a continued investigation, the two suspects were identified by BPD detectives. Earlier this week, US Marshals began looking for the suspects on felony warrants.

On Thursday, officers were informed that the suspects were in a home at the 1700 block of W. Cloverdale. According to BPD, officers spent several hours attempting to get the suspects to surrender peacefully. Eventually, BPD found the suspects hiding inside and they were arrested without any incidents.

25-year-old Jonathan Wolfe, from Boise, was charged with: burglary, attempted robbery, and battery.

27-year-old Cheyenne Porter, from Boise, was charged with: burglary, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, and battery.

Wolfe and Porter were booked into the Ada County Jail.

