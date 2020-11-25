Off-roading SUV causes damage near Table Rock

The SUV ended up high-centered and stuck in the mud on private property, leaving deep ruts.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver drove off the road near Table Rock, leaving major ruts behind earlier this month.

Deputies responded Nov. 16 after a property owner reported that a white SUV had driven off the road between the main gate of Table Rock and Wildhorse Lane the day before. The SUV drove onto private property marked with "No Trespassing" signs.

The property owner said the SUV ended up high-centered and stuck in the mud, leaving deep ruts and damage to the ground. The SUV was ultimately pulled out of the mud by a pickup truck.

The owner of the property told deputies that he had tried to talk to the male driver and female passenger about the damage, but they were "rude and dismissive of his concerns" and left the area before he could get any identifying information.

State Historic Preservation Officer Janet Gallimore condemned the people who left the damage behind, writing in a message that Idahoans should commit to protecting places like Table Rock, not vandalizing them.

"As we look ahead towards the holiday season, we are mindful of many things that we are grateful for as Idahoans. Idaho is known for its friendliness, its history, and its scenic beauty. That sense of peace is critical as is our reverence for the land that affords a place for personal reflection. But some folks have violated that sense of peace at Table Rock by committing damage, destruction, vandalism, and recklessness in defacing private and public property," she wrote. "We invite you to think about the gift of place and of Table Rock. Can we please share in it its solitude and give it the reverence that it is due, now and for future generations to come?"