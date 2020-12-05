Police increase patrols at Table Rock after 'multiple instances' of vandalism, trespassing

"While we are glad people are out getting exercise and enjoying our beautiful city, we need to take care of it too," Boise Police said in a Facebook post.

BOISE, Idaho — Police and deputies are increasing patrols at Table Rock, a popular recreation spot in the Boise Foothills, after "multiple instances" of illegal activity in recent months.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Boise Police said the crimes include trespassing, graffiti, illegal parking, and concerns about "other illegal activity after dark."

The Boise Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff's Office will be focusing directed patrol efforts on Table Rock and the surrounding area.

"While we are glad people are out getting exercise and enjoying our beautiful city, we need to take care of it too," the department said in the post.

Parking is not allowed on the road leading to Table Rock, except in one marked area. Vehicles found parked on the road could be towed and the owners could be cited.

Police say the area around Table Rock is also owned by a private party who has a no trespassing agreement in place. The private property is clearly marked with "no trespassing" signs.

Anyone found trespassing on the private property faces citations or even arrest.