'Numerous' stolen bikes recovered from Baker City home

BAKER CITY, Ore. — A child safety investigation by the Baker County Sheriff's Office led to deputies recovering multiple stolen bicycles from an eastern Oregon home Tuesday.

Deputies were originally called out to the home of 32-year-old Shebb Robert Bassman for a report of children playing in hazardous conditions.

Once authorities arrived at the Baker City home, they found 24-year-old Garrett Eli Lovell, who was wanted on multiple warrants. Deputies also noticed multiple bicycles on the property that had been reported stolen.

Lovell was arrested and booked into the Baker County Jail. The Baker City Police Department was able to get a search warrant for stolen property for the Airport Road home, and officers and deputies served the warrant together.

According to the sheriff's office, "numerous" bicycles and bicycle parts were found at the home.

Charges have not yet been filed in connection to the stolen bikes, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baker City Police Department at 541-523-3644.

