Police seek person who tossed puppy from moving car on Interstate 84

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help finding the person who is believed to have thrown a puppy from a moving car on Interstate 84 in Nampa Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on the westbound interstate. According to a witness, they saw something tossed from a car.

An ISP trooper drove by moments later and was flagged down by a woman who said she saw the incident and pulled over to help the injured puppy.

The woman was unable to describe the vehicle or any of the people inside.

The trooper contacted Canyon County Animal Control who picked up the puppy.

The puppy, is a Shih Tzu believed to about 10 weeks old, and is currently receiving care at the West Valley Humane Society. He suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws, but otherwise appears to be okay.

The woman who stopped to help the pup says she will adopt the dog if a proper owner isn't found.