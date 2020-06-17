Someone may be taking pets from yards to harm them, Idaho Humane Society warns

The nonprofit said the person may also be buying pets off of Craigslist.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society is working with police to find the person who may be taking pets from yards with the intent of harming the animals.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the nonprofit said they've received reports that someone has been taking pets left outside their homes - as well as purchasing them off Craigslist - in order "to harm and maim them" outside of the Treasure Valley.

While there is no information yet on where, specifically, the pets are being taken from, the Humane Society is urging all pet owners to ensure their pets are being monitored while outside.

They're also strongly discouraging people from rehoming pets on Craigslist or social media with doing due diligence.

"As always, we are here to serve with the rehoming of pets," the nonprofit said. "Please consider bringing animals you can no longer keep to our shelter so we assist in finding a new home."