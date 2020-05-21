All dogs adopted at West Valley Humane, emptying kennels

"Thank you to everyone who has opened their heart and home to a rescue dog in need!" the shelter posted.

CALDWELL, Idaho — West Valley Humane celebrated a major moment Wednesday for National Dog Rescue Day.

All of the shelter's available dogs were adopted, leaving the adoption floor completely empty.

West Valley shared a video of staff cheering and dancing in the vacated kennels.

But those who want to support animals waiting for their forever homes aren't just limited to taking home a furry friend of their own.

West Valley is offering sponsorships of kennels on the adoption floor. For $30 a month or $350 a year, you can help provide food, medicine, bedding, and other needs for pets at the shelter.