Shots reportedly fired at bus carrying Lakeside high school football players in Clark Fork

Several concerned parents reached out to KREM after hearing reports that the bus was shot at as the team was leaving a game at Clark Fork High School.

CLARK FORK, Idaho — Shots were reportedly fired at a bus carrying Lakeside High School Football players back from a game in Clark Fork, Idaho, Friday night, according to a message on the Lakeside Knight Athletics Facebook page signed by superintendent Russ Mitchell.

The message states that students from Lakeside High School had just gotten on the freeway after leaving the game when two windows on the bus shattered.

It was determined that "some kind of shot" broke through a winow on one side of the bus, and traveled clear through to the other side, according to the message. The message says no students were seriously hurt.

Authorities were called, and took statements at the scene before the students got back on the bus and returned home, the message says. Plummer-Worely staff reached out to administrative staff at Clark Fork so they could also investigate the incident, the message says.

"Until authorities have investigated the incident, it is unknown who or what ultimately happened," the message signed by Mitchell reads. "Whether accidental or purposeful, it is difficult to apply logic to such behavior. It is easy to be angry, but our responsibility as a role model requires that we deomstrate to our kids how to react in unthinkable situations, and in what sometimes seems to be an upside down world."