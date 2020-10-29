Search for suspect underway near Emmett, residents asked to shelter in place

In a Facebook post late Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said that a search was underway for a male suspect in the area northwest of Emmett.

EMMETT, Idaho — The Gem County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for residents along West Black Canyon Highway Wednesday night as deputies search for a suspect.

The sheriff's office asked residents in the area of Hillview Road, Mesa Avenue, Big 4 Avenue, and Beacon Avenue - all roads that intersect Black Canyon Highway - to secure their homes and to "shelter in place until you are advised the situation is resolved."

A Gem County dispatcher told KTVB that deputies were actively searching for a suspect, but would not say what that person was wanted for.

As of 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office had not provided any updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

