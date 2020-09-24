Police: Boise man arrested for pulling gun on honking driver

Robert Hower, 26, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing a felony charge after police say he brandished a firearm at another driver who honked at him Friday night.

Robert Hower, 26, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at a business in the 6600 block of West Fairview Avenue.

According to Boise Police, Hower was inside his vehicle when the driver behind him honked their horn to signal him to pull forward. Hower got out of his car with a gun and began yelling at the occupants of the other vehicle, investigators say.

Hower and the people in the other car did not know each other.

After obtaining a description of the suspect, Boise Police were able to identify him and Hower was arrested Tuesday afternoon with help from US Marshal’s Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail, and is next due in court Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing. Hower has been ordered to have no contact with the two victims.

Aggravated assault is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

