Boise man arrested on aggravated assault charges after pointing a gun at 2 people

Boise police say the incident happened at a business near Franklin and Orchard roads on Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Police announced on Tuesday evening that a 25-year-old man was booked into the Ada County Jail on three felony charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at employees of one Boise business.

The Boise Police Department said officers responded to a possible assault with a deadly weapon at a business near Franklin and Orchard roads at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that a man had pointed a gun at two employees for an unknown reason.

The employees said they feared for their lives and that the man had driven off, police say.

Based on the vehicle description, police determined that Craig Graving of Boise was the primary suspect.

Officials said after further investigation, officers found Graving's location and took him into custody without any issues at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

While searching his vehicle, police say they found a handgun and drugs in Graving's possession.

He faces two felony charges of aggravated assault and one felony charge of drug possession.

