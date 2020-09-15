Lori Vallow is 'not opposed' to joining trial with Chad Daybell

Vallow and her attorney Mark Means also filed a motion that will allow her to wear 'street clothes' during all upcoming trials.

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two children who were found dead on her husband Chad Daybell's property, is not opposed to joining her court case with her husband's case, according to new court documents.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood petitioned in early September for the couple to be tried at the same time. He argued that both suspects are accused of committing essentially the same acts, meaning "evidence in both cases is nearly identical and the trial for each case will be nearly identical."

John Prior, Daybell's defense attorney, has objected to combining the cases, arguing that doing so would make it impossible for his client to get a fair trial.

"This joinder would only add more attention and more bias to a case that has grasped the attention [of] almost everyone in Eastern Idaho," Prior wrote.

Both Vallow and Daybell are charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence. Vallow is also charged with misdemeanors for contempt, resisting and obstructing and criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

Neither she nor Daybell has been charged with killing 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, who prosecutors have described as "victims of homicide."

Vallow also filed a motion that would allow her to wear "street clothes" during her next court hearing and all those that follow. The motion was approved.

Vallow will be back in court for a pretrial on March 22, 2021. Her district court trial is set to begin in April 2021. Daybell's trial will begin in January 2021.

