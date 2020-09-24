Boise police investigating possible hate crime

A woman reported to police that a man threatened to burn her because he believed she identified as LGBTQ+.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a woman reported that a man had harassed her and threatened to burn her.

The alleged victim told police she believed she was specifically targeted by the man because he perceived her to identify as LGBTQ+.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at a park near West Elder Street and South Owyhee Street.

Based on the woman's report, police began to investigate the incident under Idaho's malicious harassment law. Malicious harassment, a felony, is considered a hate crime and prohibits harassment of another person because of that person's race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin.

So far, a suspect in the case has not been identified. He is described as being a white man, age 30 to 50, and about 5-foot-9 inches tall. He was unshaven and wearing all black shorts, shirt, shoes, baseball hat and sunglasses.

Detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

The victim has been offered support and services from local providers and BPD victim witness coordinators.

