Officers evacuated neighbors from their apartments for safety. The instigators of the standoff have surrendered.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police units and a Kootenai County Sheriff Joint SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident at an apartment on Spencer Ave. Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, police received a call around 6:20 p.m. regarding a physical fight between a man and a woman. Once units arrived, officers heard a gunshot believed to have come from the apartment.

Fearing a potential hostage situation, officers secured the perimeter while evacuating neighbors to safety. Once the Post Falls Police Special Response and SWAT teams arrived, negotiators were able to get the occupants of the apartment to surrender.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Related Articles Shoshone County deputies arrest man following axe attack in Wallace

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.