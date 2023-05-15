Shoshone County deputies arrest man following axe attack in Wallace

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the victim was struck in the head. Though in critical condition, he is alive.

WALLACE, Idaho — Deputies with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly attacked another man with an axe in Wallace, Idaho.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene around 9:49 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had been struck in the head with an axe.

The attack occurred within the 300 block of High Bank in Wallace. A 39-year-old was found without his clothes before he was taken into custody. Charges will be requested.

The victim of the attack was taken by ambulance to Shoshone Medical before being flown out to a hospital in Kootenai County. Police say he is in critical condition, but alive.

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

