Police respond to home invasion and shooting in Malheur County

A man, with felony warrants in Idaho, entered a Malheur County home with a gun, demanding the residents make him a sandwich, according to the District Attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon couple is recovering after an armed stranger entered their home in Malheur County and pointed a gun at them.

The Malheur County District Attorney (MCDA) reported that Malheur County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the incident on Elderberry Lane Saturday.

According to MCDA, 67-year-old Terry Lee Martz entered the home through an unlocked door around noon on Saturday, while the residents, a husband and a wife, were in other locations of the home. The husband found Martz in the kitchen pointing a gun in his direction.

The husband asked Matz what he wanted, and Martz demanded he make him a sandwich. The husband began making Martz the sandwich and asked if his wife was ok. Martz said she was.

The husband then went to check on his wife. After telling her that they had a guest, the husband grabbed a shotgun from the bedroom and returned to the kitchen.

According to MCDA, there was a fight between the two men while holding their guns. During the struggle the husband’s shotgun shot Martz in the side of his chest and the two residents then restrained and disarmed Martz.

After restraining Martz, the residents called police and paramedics responded to provide care to Martz who was transported to the hospital. According to MCDA, Martz is expected to survive the gunshot wound.

MCDA said that Martz has felony warrants in Idaho. When he is released from the hospital, law enforcement will take him into custody in Idaho or Oregon.

Watch more crime news: