Downtown Boise graffiti: police seek 'persons of interest' caught on camera

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police investigating some recent cases of graffiti in the downtown area are looking for help to identify "persons of interest" shown in security camera photos the police department released Friday.

Three pictures are from an incident that occurred December 19, 2021, on South 9th Street.

Another three pictures are from January 22, 2022, near the scene of the December incident.

The photos come from cameras inside a downtown parking garage.

The dates of the photos indicate they are not directly related to recent incidents in which anti-Semitic graffiti was found, including the graffiti found Dec. 4 in Boise Greenbelt tunnels near the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, and in early February on a building at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.

Anyone with information about the people in these photos is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), the Crime Stoppers website. People may also leave a tip with Crime Stoppers by using the "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

