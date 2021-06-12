Boise Parks & Rec wants to add more cameras to Greenbelt near Anne Frank Memorial

Vandals tagged tunnels on the Boise Greenbelt near the Anne Frank Memorial on Saturday. The graffiti had profanity and hateful anti-Semitic messages.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: the video above is from Monday, Dec. 6.

Boise officials are considering installing security cameras to prevent future vandalism after hateful messages were spray-painted in Boise Greenbelt tunnels last weekend.

The Anne Frank Memorial, the only one of its kind in the country, has been the site of multiple acts of vandalism.

The grafitti discovered early Saturday morning in the tunnel contained an anti-Semitic message.

Boise Police are still investigating and are looking for surveillance video from the area. No charges have been filed.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights installed three cameras near the memorial after it was defaced with swastika stickers a year ago. However, those cameras do not show the area inside the Greenbelt tunnels.

Boise Parks Director Doug Holloway said Parks and Recreation is considering adding additional cameras to capture that area as well. Because of the recurring vandalism, "it's critical to add video security" to the area, he said. Holloway said officials will also discuss upgrading or adding more cameras in the memorial itself.