One person hospitalized in Caldwell shooting Tuesday night

BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Arrowhead Drive in Caldwell after an altercation hospitalized one individual Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

Officers said all involved parties fled the scene before police responded at 5:50 p.m.. Shortly after, Caldwell PD said an 18-year-old male victim entered West Valley Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately transferred to a trauma center in Boise.

The shooting victim is currently in stable condition, according to the police department.

Police later arrested a 17-year-old Caldwell male for aggravated assault related to his involvement in the case, Caldwell PD said.

Investigators determined the altercation "occurred between two groups of men in the street that resulted in the shooting." According to the press release, investigators believe the parties involved knew each other and another unknown victim "may have been stabbed" during Tuesday's altercation.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and authorities said further arrests are expected as additional suspects involved are identified.

