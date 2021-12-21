Boise police asking for help locating missing, endangered teen

Police say the 16-year-old was last seen at 2 a.m. near her house.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Police say 16-year-old Keira left her her house near South Owyhee Street and West Hillcrest Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Her family has not seen her since then.

Officers say she was not dressed for the cold weather, last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

