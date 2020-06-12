Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks

A man who lost his father nearly 40 years ago may finally get closure after the man responsible for his murder has been identified.

BOISE, Idaho — Forty years ago, Brett Woolley’s dad was shot in the parking lot of a small-town bar in the Idaho mountains.

The shooter crossed the street to the only other bar in town, ordered a drink and declared, “I just killed a man.” Then he disappeared.

As days turned into years, Woolley accepted the likelihood that his father’s murderer would never be found.

But that changed last fall when authorities arrested a former pro rodeo rider named Walter Mason in Texas.

Lawyers say the 87-year-old may never be fit to stand trial.

Woolley is trying again to come to terms with his father’s death and the legends that sprang up around the crime.

